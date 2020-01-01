NEWS Maroon 5 call for an end to the 'war on marijuana' in new video Newsdesk Share with :





Maroon 5's music video for their new single Nobody's Love concludes with a message about ending the "war on marijuana".



The band dropped their new video, which features frontman Adam Levine rolling and smoking a joint, on Thursday.

At the end of the video, a message from the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) is shown, which reads: "It's time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers' dollars.



"What's more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments nationwide, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities."



In a statement, Maroon 5 and Interscope Records said they would be making a donation to the Southern California branch of the ACLU, a nonprofit organisation founded to promote and protect equal rights in the U.S.



The video for Nobody's Love was helmed by Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, who has frequently collaborated with Maroon 5 over the years. The socially distanced footage was shot on an Apple iPhone in Los Angeles, and Levine is the only member who appears.