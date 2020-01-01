NEWS Harry Styles honours One Direction bandmates: 'I love you so much' Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates on their 10th anniversary, telling Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik how proud he is of all they achieved together.



Harry Styles has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates on their 10th anniversary.



The 26-year-old singer admitted he was "struggling to put into words" his feelings as the band celebrated 10 years on Thursday (23.07.20) but he told Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik via Twitter how proud he was of them and all they had achieved together.



Harry shared a picture of all five members of the group hugging and tweeted: "I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.



"I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way.



"And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.



"And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten. H (sic)."



Harry's message came after Louis, Niall and Liam all shared their own messages about the anniversary on social media.



Louis, 28, wrote: "Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible.



"Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik. So proud of you all individually.



"And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud.



"Miss it every day! (sic)."



Liam took to Twitter to share a picture of the text message he sent his father Geoff, telling him about the band back in 2010.



The message reads "I'm in a boyband" and Liam said: "What a journey... I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that's supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection."



And Niall wrote: "when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.



"It's such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson #10YearsOfOneDirection



"It's the 150 person crew of carpenters, lighting, riggers, sound, stage manager Mill that flew the globe with us. it's our band, our security boys, tour managers, our managers, our label, Sarah cooking our food for us on the road. Today is a day to celebrate those guys also."



Zayn quit the band in 2015, while One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016 as Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam pursued solo careers.