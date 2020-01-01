Britney Spears' brother: 'Conservatorship has been good for the family'

Britney Spears' brother is mystified by the Free Britney movement, revealing the conservatorship hanging over his sister has been good for the family.

The 38-year-old pop star has been battling to get out of the conservatorship deal she has been locked in since a 2008 meltdown and last year fans launched the hashtag FreeBritney rally cry on social media amid growing concern and speculation about the singer's wellbeing.

Many devotees have accused Spears' father, Jamie, and her handlers of making the Toxic star do things she doesn't want to do - like attend rehab.

Now her brother, Bryan Spears, has spoken out on the As Not Seen on TV podcast, insisting it's no big secret that his sister 'always wanted to get out of (the conservatorship).'

The 43-year-old added, "Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating."

Although he understood why fans were concerned, Bryan explained: "I am aware that (fans) feel like maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but... it (conservatorship) has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and (we) keep hoping for the best."

Britney's mum, Lynn, is currently challenging the conservatorship agreement as she wants a bigger role in her daughter's affairs.

Earlier this week, Britney's sister Jamie Lynn attacked a troll who urged her to comment on the Free Britney movement and her sibling's mental health.

"You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters," she raged, "She is a strong, bad**s, unstoppable woman."