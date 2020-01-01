Dua Lipa and Charli XCX lead Mercury Music Prize nominations

Dua Lipa and Charli XCX lead a record-breaking number of female nominees for the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize.

The shortlist for this year's award was announced on Thursday, with 12 artists in the running for the prestigious accolade which celebrates albums made by British and Irish acts.

The New Rules hitmaker is nominated for her latest record, Future Nostalgia, while Charli gets a nod for her recent lockdown-inspired project, How I'm Feeling Now.

On being nominated, Dua told the BBC: "I never really thought this would ever happen to me. Maybe I just didn't think I was cool enough."

"This album was like therapy to me," Charli told BBC 6 Music. "It was a real emotional release. I decided once quarantine began that I could not really sit still, and I had to create something for my own piece of mind. I feel honoured to have my little corner of experimental pop music be recognised."

The two pop artists are among seven women, or female-fronted groups, up for the award, beating the previous record of five.

Stormzy also gets a nod for his latest record, Heavy Is the Head, as does fellow grime act Kano, who is shortlisted for the critically acclaimed Hoodies All Summer.

The winner will be chosen by a panel that includes Jorja Smith, ex-Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, jazz crooner Jamie Cullum, singer Anna Calvi, and industry professionals including DJ Annie Mac. The triumphant act will be announced on 24 September.

Rapper Dave's album Psychodrama emerged victorious last year, taking home $33,000 (£25,000) in prize money.

The full list of 2020 Mercury Music Prize nominees is as follows:

Anna Meredith - FIBS

Charli XCX - How I'm Feeling Now

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Georgia - Seeking Thrills

Kano - Hoodies All Summer

Lanterns on the Lake - Spook the Herd

Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter

Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA

Moses Boyd - Dark Matter

Porridge Radio - Every Bad

Sports Team - Deep Down Happy

Stormzy - Heavy Is the Head