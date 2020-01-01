One Direction return to Instagram to launch 10th anniversary celebrations

One Direction returned to Instagram for the first time since 2016 to mark 10 years since the group was created.

On 23 July, 2010, during the bootcamp rounds of The X Factor U.K., Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik were put together as a group, and went on to reach the finale of the contest.

On Wednesday, a day ahead of the 10-year anniversary of their creation, the band's Instagram posted for the first time in over four years, teasing the "10 Years of One Direction" celebration.

"Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D," they captioned the post.

The group is set to celebrate the milestone with the unveiling of a new interactive website, featuring a timeline beginning with their early days on Simon Cowell's TV talent contest to the release of the 2015 song History, the final single before their hiatus in early 2016.

Highlights include new videos and a personalised mixtape of songs, based on the way each fan interacts with the platform, along with the release of updated songs and special recordings of live performances across various streaming platforms.

Liam also marked the group's 10th anniversary on Instagram by sharing a photo of a text message which reads "Im in a boyband" besides a throwback snap of the five boys.

"What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection," he wrote in the caption.