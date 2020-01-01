Priscilla Presley trying to make sense of grandson's suicide

Priscilla Presley has broken her silence 10 days after the death of her grandson Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide.

The actress admits she's still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Ben, 27, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Calabasas, California on July 12.

"These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life," Priscilla says in a statement. "The shock of losing Ben has been devastating.

"Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter (Lisa Marie Presley) and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. (Granddaughter) Riley, so loving and so close to him; (grandchildren) Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben."

Presley also revealed Lisa Marie's brother, Navarone, is also struggling with the death of his nephew.

"Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved," Priscilla wrote on her Facebook page.

Her note comes days after Ben's actress sister Riley Keough shared a touching tribute to her late brother, stating: "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart...

"I can’t believe you’ve left me. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."