Ellie Goulding's mother 'deeply hurt' by singer's claims relationship 'isn't fixable'

Ellie Goulding's mother Tracey has been left "deeply hurt" by her daughter's comments about their strained relationship.

The 33-year-old Burn singer hit headlines after revealing in an interview with Britain's The Independent newspaper that the last time she saw her mum was at her wedding to Caspar Jopling in August 2019.

She added that she finds the situation of talking about her mother “frustrating” as Tracey became “quite threatening” the last time she spoke out, and although she’s undergone therapy, Ellie has come to the conclusion some things aren’t “fixable”.

Hitting back at her daughter's allegations, Tracey, 56, told the Daily Mail Online that she has no idea why the singer would consider her threatening.

"It's very, very upsetting. I don't know what to say. I am not that type of person," she said. "I really, really don't know what she is referring to and where the word threatening has come from. I don't know what she is talking about. I don't think Ellie has ever spoken about me in the press so I don't know what I could become threatening about.

"I think it must have been twisted or taken out of context because I have not got a threatening bone in my body."

As for the claims that her relationship with Ellie isn't fixable, Tracey shared that both she and her three other children had been dramatically affected by the star's comments.

"I put a brave face on and I am smiling now but quite frankly I am deeply hurt," she sighed. "My other children have said to me, 'oh my god, what the hell'. It is not nice to see your family all over the papers."

Earlier this year Tracey became embroiled in a racism row when she accused Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, whose father is Black and of Jamaican descent, of trying to "sound like a black dude" during a TV appearance. She later apologised and denied she is racist.

Ellie has yet to respond to her mother's interview.