Little Mix talent show to film with strict coronavirus guidelines

Little Mix's new TV talent competition series has been green-lighted to go ahead as planned provided it follows strict coronavirus guidelines.

Little Mix The Search will air on the BBC this autumn and feature the former X Factor winners as they create and mentor bands.

Bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will serve as judges while comedian Chris Ramsey will host the programme.

Edwards said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

"The auditions were great fun to film," Thirlwall added in a statement, "So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns."

The series will be filmed with strict coronavirus guidelines in place, as the competing groups live together while working with voice coaches, songwriters and producers. Rules include regular testing to make sure everyone is COVID-negative, regular hand-washing and sanitised communal areas.

The Search already caused controversy last November, when Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell claimed the concept of finding the next big pop band was very similar to his recent output, X Factor: The Band.