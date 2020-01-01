Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The Starships rapper announced she was pregnant on Monday by sharing pictures from a professional photoshoot in which she can seen cradling her baby bump while wearing underwear, skyscraper platform heels, and a variety of wigs.

"#Preggers," the 37-year-old captioned the first shot, while in another caption, she wrote, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

The singer received congratulatory messages in the comments, with Sam Smith writing, "Congratulations beautiful," Halle Berry posting, "YES Congratulations beauty!!!!" and model Duckie Thot commenting, "YESSSS!!! congrats Queen!"

Nicki previously sparked pregnancy speculation in early May, when she tweeted, "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys????"

She then teased she would be sharing a baby bump photo "in a couple months", adding: "The world ain't ready yet."

The Anaconda hitmaker has spoken about her desire to become a mother in interviews over the years. Back in 2014, she told Complex magazine, "(I fear) I'll become so consumed with work that I'll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother..."

"I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."

Nicki and her baby's father, Kenneth Petty, wed in October.