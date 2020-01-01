NEWS Beyonce shares star-studded trailer for Black is King Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce has unveiled the all-star trailer for her upcoming visual album, Black Is King, featuring her husband JAY-Z, supermodel Naomi Campbell and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.



The teaser for the Disney+ project, based on the singer's The Lion King album, The Gift, also features Beyonce's longtime pal and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, and her mum, Tina Knowles Lawson.



The film, which will premiere globally on streaming service Disney+ on 31 July, "reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," according to a Disney press release.



Black Is King includes full-length videos for the songs Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva and My Power, which features in the new trailer.



Beyonce is credited as writer, director and executive producer on Black Is King.