Kanye West: 'Kim and I almost aborted daughter'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

The Stronger hitmaker took over the Exquis Event Center wearing a bulletproof 'Security' vest and had fans scratching their heads with some of the things he said about slavery, social media, and the opioid crisis in America.

But the real shocker came when he tackled abortion and revealed his mother had considered terminating her pregnancy when she was expecting him.

Tearing up, he said, "My mom saved my life. There wouldn't be no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy..."

Fans clapped and cheered as the rapper sobbed onstage, before adding, "I almost killed my daughter."

Kanye officially announced he was running for U.S. President on July 4. Last week, reports emerged he had dropped out of the race, hours before he filed official paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.

West announced his first rally in Charleston, including a pre-rally press event for "registered guests only", over the weekend. Attendees had to sign a Coronavirus liability release form and observe social distancing guidelines.

The rapper also reached out to fans via Twitter, asking them to put him on the ballot for areas around South Carolina, even though the deadline to register as an independent candidate passed on 15 July, and the state does not allow write-in candidates.

During the rally, Kanye also had a heckler ejected and upset attendees by claiming abolitionist Harriet Tubman did not free slaves, adding, "She just had them work for other white people!"

The comment led one crowd member to loudly protest, "Come on, man," while a woman was heard saying, "OK, we’re leaving now!"