NEWS Police hunting down video of Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident





Police in Los Angeles are trying to find cellphone camera footage of the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured amid reports rapper Tory Lanez pulled the trigger.



Sources are telling multiple news outlets the Love Me Now? star reportedly shot the 25-year-old Savage hitmaker during a dispute outside a Hollywood Hills party on Sunday morning.



"There is video and the police are investigating," one source tells Page Six.



LAPD has yet to confirm whether or not there was video footage and they are not revealing if Tory is a suspect.



He was arrested on gun possession charges after he and Megan fled the scene in his SUV. He posted bail and was released hours later.



He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.



Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has spoken about the incident, revealing she is "grateful to be alive" after she was shot in the foot.



She and an unidentified woman were passengers in Tory's car when he was pulled over by cops as he left the party, where shots had been fired.



On Wednesday, Megan attempted to "set the record straight" on Instagram, writing: "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.



"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.



"This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."



Megan has not identified the shooter.