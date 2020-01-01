NEWS Nick Cannon finally apologises for anti-Semitic remarks in grovelling post Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Cannon has finally apologised for making anti-Semitic and racist remarks in a recent episode of his YouTube show.



The star was dropped from TV network ViacomCBS after calling white people "savages" and "a little less" than darker-skinned people and discussing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family during a chat with Public Enemy star Professor Griff on his show Cannon's Class.



Cannon initially issued a statement without an apology, but has had a change of heart and posted a second clarification.



"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” he wrote on Twitter. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”



He added that while the “Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years,” he has much still to learn and is glad he’s had at least a “minor history lesson” over the past few days.



“To say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement,” he continued in the long thread. “I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.



“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”



He also posted an apology on his Facebook page.



Meanwhile, despite ViacomCBS bosses firing Nick, officials at Fox - the network behind The Masked Singer, which he hosts - have decided to stand by the presenter.