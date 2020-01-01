Maroon 5 star takes a break from the band after domestic violence arrest

Maroon 5 star Mickey Madden has taken a leave of absence from the group after he was arrested following a fight with an unidentified woman.

The bassist, who is facing a domestic violence charge, was taken into custody on 27 June and is currently free on bail.

Until Tuesday, Madden hadn't commented on the incident, although a spokesperson for Maroon 5 released a statement shortly after his arrest.

"We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news," it read, "As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."

Now Madden has revealed he's stepping down from the band, for now, to take care of his personal issues.

"I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future," he told People, adding, "during this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."

Madden has previously been arrested in 2016 for drug charges in New York after he allegedly offered James "Bingo" Gubelmann, the ex-boyfriend of Ivanka Trump, cocaine.