Prospect of Chrissy Teigen fan backlash keeps John Legend in check

John Legend has joked he could never cheat on his wife Chrissy Teigen because the model and TV personality is so popular.

The pair will mark seven years of marriage this September, and are frequently celebrated by fans as having the perfect relationship on social media.

Legend insisted he is 'not stressed' about continually having to live up to the lofty status, although he confessed the idea of having Chrissy's huge Twitter following turn on him, should he ever slip up, is enough to scare him off the thought of straying.

"I feel like it almost makes it even less likely that I would do something to f**k it up because I'm like, Chrissy has like, 12 million Twitter followers - if I were to do anything... it'd be terrible!" the singer laughed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

Admitting he used to lap up all the attention from female fans when he was first started as a professional musician, Legend added his cheating days are firmly in his past.

"I did have a history of it (cheating), definitely in my 20s," he shared, "I just didn't get a lot of girls when I was younger, and when I started to get that attention, I loved it."

However, the 41-year-old eventually realised it wasn't how he wanted to continue with his life: "At a certain point, you realise you're happier being honest. You're happier being faithful and in love with one person, and at a certain point, I just decided that that person was Chrissy," he explained.