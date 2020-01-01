50 Cent caught on camera throwing table at New Jersey restaurant

50 Cent has been caught on camera hurling a restaurant table and chair at a wannabe rapper after he interrupted the superstar's dinner date in New Jersey.

The In Da Club star was seated in the patio area of Spirit Lounge at the Edgewater Commons Mall on Wednesday night, when he was approached by a young man, with whom the 45-year-old, real name Curtis Jackson, had a heated exchange.

It's not clear what the two argued about, but video footage obtained by TMZ shows the Power star losing his temper with the guy, grabbing furniture and throwing it in his direction, with a table reportedly hitting a nearby car.

The unidentified male even rips off his shirt as he appears to challenge the music star to a fight, before police sirens are heard in the background, prompting both parties to leave the scene of the clash, with Jackson and his female companion climbing into a white Rolls-Royce.

No arrests were made and authorities are not pursuing charges, but sources tell TMZ the man who antagonised Jackson previously pestered the hip-hop heavyweight outside a movie theatre last year, when he attempted to have the star check out his rhymes on Instagram.

Representatives for the star have yet to comment on the incident.