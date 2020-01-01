Former Kasabian frontman 'moving on' with girlfriend he assaulted

The girlfriend assaulted by disgraced former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan is standing by her man after he completed rehab to curb his anger issues and alcohol addiction.

The singer stepped down as the band's leader on Monday, a day before he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault against his partner, Vikki Ager in Leicester Magistrates Court, England.

Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of community labour and on Wednesday, he issued a statement to fans after his bandmates revealed Tom had to go when they heard of the charges against him: "There is absolutely no way we can condone his assault conviction," they wrote in a statement. "He left us with no choice but to ask Tom to leave the band."

Apologising for his actions and revealing all about his alcohol addiction and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder diagnosis, the rocker revealed Ager is standing by him.

"I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my band-mates, my friends, family and fans," he wrote. "I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour... I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.

"I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction... (and this served as) a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming.

"I have also recently been diagnosed with ADHD, and although this is no way excuses my actions, it has helped me to understand more about my behavioural issues. I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point."

Meighan revealed he left a rehab programme three weeks ago, adding: "With the support of my family and friends, I’ve been taking every day as it comes, getting through each day completely clean and sober. This time I actually really want to do it, not just for those I care about, but also for myself.

"Vikki & I hope to be able to move on from this as a stronger couple. I hope in time you can forgive me."