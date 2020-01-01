Orlando Bloom says Katy Perry is awe-inspiring

Orlando Bloom has lavished praise on his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry, calling her an 'awe-inspiring force of nature'.

Katy is expecting her first child, a daughter, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando in the next few weeks. The singer has updated fans on her progress via social media throughout her pregnancy.

Although the Teenage Dream singer is pregnant during a global pandemic according to Orlando Katy has never complained.

"She's great, she's in a great place. Aside from a giant belly you wouldn't know, she's a force of nature, as you know," Orlando smiled during an interview with the Associated Press.

"It's been really impressive there's been no complaining, she's just been all about it," he continued, admiring his partner's calm demeanour: "It's pretty awe-inspiring the way she handles herself, the way it's business as usual."

Despite Orlando's remarks, Katy admitted during a recent interview that she's experienced 'every emotion under the sun' since falling pregnant. "I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed - I've been all of it," she said, "the world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world."

Katy acknowledged 2020 is not a simple time to have children: "People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago, where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.' And now, it really feels shaky boots.”