Demi Lovato grieves late grandfather

Demi Lovato has posted online that she is mourning the death of her grandfather.

The singer, who was celebrating boyfriend Max Ehrich's 29th birthday a week ago, has revealed her granddad has passed away following years of health issues, and to make matters worse the family can't have a proper funeral due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Sharing the sad news on social media on Wednesday, Demi wrote: "Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning."

The 27-year-old said her grandfather had been sick for some time, and that she is relieved he is out of pain. However, she added: "it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic," referring to enforced social distancing measures.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer posted photos of her grandfather to her 86.3 million Instagram followers, captioning the images with: "This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preachers I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God (sic)."

She concluded the post with a touching message: "I love you Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you."