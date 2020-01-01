Miley Cyrus' sobriety has helped with therapy revelations

Sobriety has helped Miley Cyrus make full use of therapy by examining the impact her parents' upbringings have had on her own mental health.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker gave up alcohol and drugs more than six months ago following "big" vocal cord surgery back in November after she was initially hospitalised for tonsillitis.

And turning her back on her love of marijuana and booze has allowed Miley to view things in a different light.

"At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery...," she said of her sobriety journey on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast.

"But I had been thinking a lot about my mother (Tish Cyrus). My mum was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable."

"My dad's parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself," Miley added of her singer father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

Miley has easily managed to maintain her clean-living lifestyle during the coronavirus pandemic as her boyfriend, fellow pop star Cody Simpson, is also sober, but that doesn't mean they don't know how to have fun.

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of, 'You're no fun'. It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun,'" she shared. "The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

And Miley has been enjoying poking fun at her "stoner" mum and dad now she has quit using cannabis.

"One of my favourite interviews is when I say, 'Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.' That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then," the 27-year-old smiled.