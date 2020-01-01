Lin-Manuel Miranda cuts F-word from Hamilton to avoid Disney+ R rating

The new Hamilton musical movie will be censored when it debuts on Disney+ next month to avoid an automatic R rating, Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed.

The Hamilton creator, who recorded the film version of his Broadway smash over three days with the "best-rehearsed cast in history", according to the star, told fans on Twitter the wildly popular show will actually be censored.

“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!),” he penned, adding, “(the Motion Picture Association of America) has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “F**k!” is an automatic R rating.”

So, instead of the two expletives that are featured in the stage show, only one will appear in the Disney+ cut.

“…I literally gave two f**ks so the kids could see it,” Miranda quipped, sharing that in the song Yorktown, "there’s a mute over ‘I get the f___ back up again’.”

However, he is encouraging fans to sing the uncensored lyrics at home during the show, declaring: “You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy.”

Talking about the recent recording of the much-loved show, he explained the shoot came together seamlessly after a Sunday matinee before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We filmed a live performance with cameras in the audience... and then the audience left and we continued to film close-ups and dolly shots and crane shots all night Sunday," he shared. "We filmed close-ups and steady-cam and all the coverage you would wanna get in a movie on our day off on Monday, continuing to film Tuesday morning all the way to another live show Tuesday night with all the cameras in the audience in different positions."