Paris Jackson to front new Facebook Watch series

Paris Jackson is set to share her music with the world in a new Facebook Watch series.

The singer and actress, who is Michael Jackson's only daughter, is hoping to shine a light on the band she formed with her boyfriend in new reality show Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

"You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human," the 22-year-old says in the new trailer for the series, which opens with home video footage of her dad asking Paris what she wants to do when she grows up.

According to Facebook Watch, the docuseries will follow the couple's band, The Soundflowers, as she overcomes "her insecurities of living under the shadow of the Jackson legacy, in order to find her voice as a musician and woman. Coming together via their shared traumas, The Soundflowers set out to make music that will change the world."

Paris will also open up about missing her late father, who died in 2009, and what it's like following in his footsteps.

The series debuts on Facebook Watch on 30 June, a week after Paris and Gabriel released their debut EP as The Soundflowers. The self-titled five-track release dropped on Tuesday and features the tracks Your Look (Glorious), Geronimo, and Notes On A Ghost.

The model/actress and Gabriel formed The Soundflowers after meeting at Los Angeles' Rainbow Bar and Grill during a gig by his band TrashDogs.

The duo is also releasing a merchandise line, the sales of which will benefit the Black Women Lead organisation and the Black Voters Matter Fund.