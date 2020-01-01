Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert

Dwayne Johnson is to host a star-studded Global Citizen livestream concert featuring the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on Saturday.

The Global Goal: United for Our Future - The Concert has been put on by bosses at the Global Citizen and the European Commission to highlight the disproportionate effect the Covid-19 pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

The livestreamed gig, which follows an online summit of panel discussions and interviews, will feature performances from Justin, Miley, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Quavo, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

In a press release announcing he will host the gig, the Skyscraper star says: "I'm proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert.

"The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to health care, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us - so let's join together to chart a better future, for everyone."

The event will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and Salma Hayek Pinault, as well as other stars.

Global Goal: United for Our Future - The Concert will air on Saturday on networks and streaming platforms worldwide, including on NBC, MTV, SiriusXM, iHeartMedia, as well as Twitter and YouTube.