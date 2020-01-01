Justin Timberlake shares rare snaps of son in reflective Father's Day post

Justin Timberlake treated fans to some rare pictures alongside his son as he reflected on what he's learned since becoming a dad to mark Father's Day.

The 39-year-old singer shares five-year-old Silas with wife Jessica Biel, and posted a gallery of snaps with his little boy on Sunday as he mused on the importance of teaching his son good morals and values.

“Boys grow up to be fathers," he began. "I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin.

"We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home."

Respecting his little one’s privacy, Justin made sure that none of the four photos showed Silas’ face.

He added that he's grateful for his parents for teaching him those lessons from the beginning and for always listening to what he had to say.

"I pray for that humility with my own son,” the superstar continued. “I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back.” ?

Concluding his post, the Can't Stop the Feeling! singer wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours."