NEWS Nick Cordero's wife asks for prayers Newsdesk Share with :





Broadway star Nick Corderos wife Amanda Kloots has begged fans for 'prayers' after the ailing actor suffered another setback in his ongoing health battle.



The Rock of Ages actor was hospitalised with Covid-19 back in March when he was placed in a medically-induced coma. Cordero subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted after encountering numerous complications.



After he suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, among other issues, fitness guru Kloots has now revealed the 41-year-old's blood pressure isn't where it should be.



Kloots has posted daily updates about her husband's condition to her Instagram account, where wellwishers have rallied to support the couple.



"Prayers for Nick," Kloots wrote to her stories feed. "Please pray that Nick's blood pressure gets better!"

The revelation comes after Kloots offered a brief update on Corderos condition, calling it "a roller coaster" and sharing: "Some days are good, some days aren't. Some things look better, some things aren't. You feel like sometimes, there's lots of hope and then sometimes, it's not as much hope."



Nick has been undergoing stem cell treatment, with doctors hoping to get him "stable and strong enough to have more options."



"It's monotonous and it is hard on a daily basis," said Kloots. "Very, very hard for me, I'm sure even more so for Nick, his mother, for our families, it is like... never-ending."



Corderos supporters continue to post videos of themselves dancing and singing along to his song Live Your Life, which he recorded in 2018.