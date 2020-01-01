George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund generosity

Gianna Floyd, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, has thanked Kanye West for paying for her college education.

The rapper has promised to fully cover the tuition fees for the daughter of African-American man Floyd, after the Minnesota resident died at the hands of a police officer last month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gianna shared an image that read: "Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education."

"Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education..." she added in the caption. "Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family."

She also tagged Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, while adding the "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd" hashtag.

The 43-year-old has contributed a total of $2 million (£1.6 million) to Floyd's family, and the relatives of fellow slain African-Americans Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, in order to help with legal fees as they fight for justice for their loved ones.

In addition, Kanye made a surprise appearance at a Justice for George Floyd rally in Chicago earlier this month, with representatives from Good Kids Mad City, who organised the event, telling USA Today that the Yeezy entrepreneur called them and said he wanted to join the protest.