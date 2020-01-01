NEWS Liam Gallagher heading for third solo UK Number 1 album with MTV Unplugged Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher is charging to Number 1 on Friday’s Official Albums Chart with his live album MTV Unplugged.



The Britpop legend leads today’s Official Chart Update, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined with the album which was recorded at Hull City Hall. If the collection holds onto its momentum, it will mark Liam’s third solo Number 1 following As You Were (2017) and Why Me? Why Not (2019), and 11th overall including his career with Oasis.



Originally intended to be released on April 24, MTV Unplugged was pushed back due to the vinyl manufacturer being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The album has scored the most physical sales (CD and vinyl) over the weekend and is also the most downloaded release so far this week.



Former BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Jack Garratt is aiming for his second Top 3 album with Love Death & Dancing at Number 3, while Manic Street Preachers’ second album, 1993’s Gold Against The Soul could reach a new peak of Number 5 following its reissue.



Thin Lizzy greatest hits The Essential could give the Dublin rock band their first Top 10 album in 16 years at Number 8, while fellow Irishmen Kodaline are just outside the top flight at Number 11 with their fourth studio album One Day At A Time.



Roots sister duo Larkin Poe are on course for their first Top 40 album with Self Made Man at 17, while Norah Jones’ eighth album Pick Me Up Off The Floor is at 19. Finally A Quickening the debut album from alternative singer-songwriter Orlando Weeks is currently at 33.