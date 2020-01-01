Nicki Minaj: 'I didn't think marriage would be this refreshing and calming'

Nicki Minaj is loving life as a married woman.

The Starships hitmaker wed beau Kenneth Petty last year and, during an interview with Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series on Friday, the 37-year-old gushed over married life with her man.

"I didn't think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is," she said. "Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world."

The comments come amid speculation from fans that the Megatron star could be set to become a mum, as she appeared to keep her stomach covered in many of the scenes for her latest music video for song Trollz, her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

She has yet to address the latest speculation, but last month, fans asked Nicki outright if she was expecting a child, to which she quipped back: "The world ain't ready yet."

Nicki began dating Kenneth, a childhood friend, in December 2018 and they filed for a marriage licence in August 2019. She announced in October that they were officially married.