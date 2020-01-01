Jennifer Lopez surprises son Max with adorable puppy

Jennifer Lopez has surprised her 12-year-old son Max with a very cute new puppy.

The On the Floor star took to Instagram on Friday morning to share the news of the pup's arrival and linked her post to a page that had already been set up for the golden doodle.

Alongside several snaps, Jennifer also asked for her fans' help in naming the pooch - with the monikers Tyson and Yankee the current favourites.

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet!" she commented. "What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

Over on the dog's Instagram page, Jennifer uploaded several videos of him playing with Max and his twin sister Emme.

"Me and my dad Max. We're already the best of buddies!" the 50-year-old wrote.

There was also an image of the superstar's fiance Alex Rodriguez holding the puppy, with the caption referencing his baseball career: "Can't wait for this guy to teach me how to play."