NEWS DaBaby’s Rockstar retains top UK single Newsdesk Share with :





DaBaby extends his reign as king of the Official Singles Chart as Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch scores a fourth week at Number 1.



The track racked up another 7.4 million streams this week to keep its place at the top, finishing ahead of Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me, which holds at 2.



Meanwhile, Breaking Me by German DJ Topic ft. A7S climbs one place to a new peak at 4, AJ Tracey’s Dinner Guest ft. Mostack hops two spots to a new high at 6, and Savage by US rapper Megan Thee Stallion rebounds two places to Number 8.



Outside the Top 10, there are big climbs for Regard & Raye’s Secrets, up six places to 12, and This City by Australian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer climbs two places to a new peak of 17 for its tenth week inside the Top 40.



TikTok hit Party Girl by 19-year-old US rapper StaySolidRocky jumps six places to break into the Top 20 at 18, and Who’s That Who’s That by up-and-coming Milton Keynes rapper Niko B leaps seven spots to 26.



Finally, Drake’s Chicago Freestyle ft. Giveon rebounds back into the Top 40, up 13 places to Number 36.