Halsey launching fund to help black artists

Halsey is launching a new initiative aimed at helping black artists get ahead.

The popstar, who has been on the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles in recent weeks, debuted the Black Creators Funding Initiative on Thursday.

"We are launching a fund to help Black creators and amplify their art, voice and perspective," the Without Me singer explained. "This ongoing initiative will be entirely funded by the Halsey team. If you’re an artist, poet, graphic designer, writer, film maker, music producer, journalist, make-up artist or creator of any kind, we want to see your work and want to help achieve your goals.

"In addition to funds, the artists will be promoted on my socials to help launch their platforms and we will help provide resources, information and points of contact for as many people as we can. We will be announcing the first gifting recipients on June 18. We hope to continue this initiative throughout the years to come. #BLACKCREATORSFUND."

Following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers on 25 May, Halsey has been involved in a number of demonstrations where activists are campaigning for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

And earlier this week, the star - whose father Chris is African-American - also shared a post on Instagram in which she praised her younger brother Sevian for taking part in the protests with her.

"Just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day," she shared. "Keep your family close right now if you're lucky enough to have them to rely on."