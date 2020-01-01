Paul McCartney asks fans to watch slaughterhouse video to celebrate birthday

Paul McCartney is celebrating his 78th birthday early by urging fans to watch a hard-hitting video he made about slaughterhouses for PETA a decade ago.

The rocker turns 78 on 18 June, but he has decided to get the celebrations started a week early.

In a guest blog for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the former Beatles star wrote: "All I've ever wanted for my birthday is peace on Earth - including for the animals. That's why this year I'm urging fans to watch a video I hosted for PETA, titled Glass Walls. We called it that because if slaughterhouses had glass walls, who would want to eat meat?"

In the film, which has already been seen by over 20 million people, McCartney narrates footage of chickens and turkeys being confined to filthy sheds by the tens of thousands and pigs that are conscious while their throats are cut.

"In the age of COVID-19, the video also serves as a reminder that when animals are packed together in filthy conditions, disease runs rampant," a press release reads.

"Whether you're worried about diseases that spring from slaughterhouses, the animals who suffer terribly and needlessly, or the catastrophic impact of the meat industry on our environment, please watch this short video and share it with your friends," said McCartney.