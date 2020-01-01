Selena Gomez turns over Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike

Selena Gomez has handed over her Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike in an effort to highlight systemic racism.

The singer/actress announced last week her plan to recruit academics and activists to offer her fans and followers insights into the problems that have sparked the global Black Lives Matter protests, and after launching the initiative with the movement co-founder Alicia Garza, New Yorker writer and Columbia University professor Jelani Cobb and Harvard University African & African American Studies professor Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, the 27-year-old gave Killer Mike her platform on Wednesday.

"Right now, a lot of people are asking what they can do," Mike, real name Michael Render, said in the first of a series of posts through the star's Instagram Stories platform. "How they can make a difference? I always say start local. Support local candidates and support grassroots groups in your community."

In another post, he shared an image of a billboard reminding people to vote.

"I appreciate protest and demonstrations," he added. "Beyond that, one of the most important things you can do to improve your community is to plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize."

Announcing her plan to share her Instagram account with learned activists and scholars, Gomez wrote: "I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history.

"After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind."