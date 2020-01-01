Lars Ulrich treats superfan to advance copy of new Metallica album

Metallica star Lars Ulrich has treated one lucky fan to an advance copy of the rockers' latest album as a thank you for her work as a nurse on the coronavirus front lines.

The drummer teamed up with U.S. late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to delight Long Island, New York resident Tracey Bednar as part of the Kimmel's #HealthCareHero segment.

During the comedian's chat with the paediatric intensive care unit nurse, Bednar revealed she is a huge rock fan and regularly blasts Metallica's Enter Sandman classic during her drive to and from work. Bednar was awed as Ulrich surprised her by joining the video call.

Expressing his thanks to the medical worker for putting her own health at risk by helping to treat young COVID-19 patients, Ulrich said: "As a father of three, I can't thank you enough for what you do. All of us out here in San Francisco, my family and everywhere are so grateful for what you do." He also shared his appreciation to Bednar for including Metallica in her day: "And thank you for having Metallica be a part of your life and your ride home."

The musician then offered up VIP tickets for Bednar to attend the next Metallica show in her area, before giving her an even bigger gift - a signed copy of S&M2 on vinyl, an album only expected to hit retailers in two months.

The recording comes from the band's second high-profile concert with the San Francisco Symphony last year.

Bednar also received a $10,000 (£8,000) voucher to superstore Big Lots, and additional gift cards for her colleagues.