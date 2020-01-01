NEWS Adam Lambert’s Feel Something Foundation and eBay for Charity celebrate Pride Newsdesk Share with :





Today, GLAAD, Adam Lambert’s Feel Something Foundation and eBay for Charity are teaming up to celebrate Pride month for part two of the superstar’s charity costume auction to benefit GLAADs Youth Engagement work.



Adam kicked off the auction with a Zoom panel between himself and 4 LGBTQ Youth from around the US who serve as GLAAD Campus Ambassadors, a volunteer network of LGBTQ and ally college and university students who work with GLAAD and within their local communities to build an LGBTQ movement to accelerate acceptance and end hate and discrimination.



The conversation moderated by GLAAD’s Anthony Ramos, featured four students:



Josh Elmore is a recent Bachelor of Music graduate from The Juilliard School. He will be moving to Los Angeles in the fall to pursue his Masters degree from The Colburn School.

Leigh Fresina is a recent graduate of Louisiana State University and continuing her education working on a Masters degree. Leigh was also the President of the university’s largest LGBTQ+ student organization.

Map Pesqueira is a transgender Radio-TV-Film student at the University of Texas at Austin. He has been a GLAAD Campus Ambassador since 2019

Somaya Gupta is a recent graduate of NYU's Music Business program. While at NYU, they were a leader of Shades, a club for LGBTQ+ people of colour.



The five discussed what Pride means to them, how activism informs Adam’s music, change they want to see across representation in media, and more.



GLAAD Campus Ambassadors play a pivotal role in shaping culture by amplifying the voices and vision of young LGBTQ people. GLAAD's 2017 Accelerating Acceptance report revealed that 20% of young people identify as LGBTQ. Yet, GLAAD’s latest research shows that LGBTQ acceptance in America is slowing, particularly among younger Americans.”



After raising more than $46,000 in April for GLAAD’s continued support of LGBTQ people in need during the COVID-19 crisis and before, the auction is back by popular demand with an additional 15 one-of-a-kind stage looks worn by Adam. Noteworthy items up for auction include a 3 Piece Ermenegildo Zegna Suit, Balmain Leather Jacket, Saint Laurent Sequin Blazer, and Versace Leather Jacket. Supporters can also show their support for GLAAD and Adam’s mission by purchasing virtual Gifts that Give Back via eBay for Charity.



Launching timed to the start of Pride Month, fans can head to ebay.com/adamlambert to bid on their favourite pieces starting today, June 11 through June 20 at 4 p.m. PST.



100% of the proceeds from this auction will benefit GLAAD, the most visible LGBTQ advocacy organization, which works to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance.



“The Feel Something Foundation is honoured to once again partner with GLAAD and eBay for Charity for our second fundraiser,” said Adam Lambert. “It was so inspiring to see my fans come together and raise vital funds to support the LGBTQ community in our first auction back in April. I can’t wait to continue this momentum, kick off PRIDE and help raise more money for GLAAD!”



“We are so grateful and honoured to be working with Adam Lambert and his Feel Something Foundation to kick off Pride Month in support of GLAAD’s youth engagement program,” said Anthony Ramos, Head of Talent, GLAAD. “Adam is one today’s most inspiring and influential superstars who always makes it a top priority to use his voice to help others and we are thrilled to be once again partnering with him and eBay for Charity on this special auction which will raise critical funds that we will use to support our queer youth.”



The musician, actor and activist launched the Feel Something Foundation (FSF) in late 2019, with the mission to support LGBTQ+ organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds. GLAAD serves as a watchdog for anti-LGBTQ activists and policies as well as an inspirational storyteller that works through all forms of media to share stories that change hearts and minds.



Head to ebay.com/adamlambert to bid on this unique auction and help raise vital funds for Feel Something Foundation and GLAAD.