John Legend talks 'intense challenges' of parenting during coronavirus lockdown

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have found parenting their children to be "challenging" during the coronavirus lockdown.



The All of Me hitmaker and the Bring the Funny star have been holed up in Los Angeles with their two young children, Luna and Miles, during the Covid-19 crisis.



However, while speaking during a recent Zoom livestream concert, John admitted that even though the experience of caring for and homeschooling their kids has been tough, it has only made him and Chrissy grow closer together.

In between playing songs from his upcoming album Bigger Love, the singer spoke candidly about the effects that lockdown has had on his marriage and home life.



"We have spent long stretches of time together. We had long stretches where we didn't talk before so I don't think we've learned a lot about each other but we have learned a lot about parenting,” he stated. "It's a more intense parenting experience than we've ever had. It's made us stronger and brought us together. It's definitely a challenge to co-parent during these times."



John's album Bigger Love is slated for release on 19 June.