NEWS Lionel Richie to produce Disney musical based on his hits





A movie musical based on Lionel Richie's greatest hits is reportedly in the works.



The live-action film, tentatively titled All Night Long, is in the early stages of development at Walt Disney Studios, according to editors at Variety.



It is believed the legendary singer, who is currently serving as a judge on American Idol, will be producing the project, alongside his manager Bruce Eskowitz.



Richie has won four Grammys over the course of his five-decade-long career, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and been nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards three times.



Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Pete Chiarelli is penning the screenplay, with the movie set to be in the same vein as hit 2008 musical Mamma Mia!, which was based on the hits of Swedish pop icons ABBA.



Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano will also be producing the movie, which was pitched by Richie to movie bosses back in January.



Reps for Disney and the Hello hitmaker have not yet commented on the report.



Recent musical movies have had huge box office success, such as Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, which grossed more than $900 million (£704 million) at the box office, and landed Rami Malek an Oscar for his performance as the Queen frontman.



While last year's Rocketman, based on the life and career of Elton John, raked in almost $200 million (£157 million), with Taron Egerton winning a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the pop icon, and John landing an Oscar for the movie's original song, (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again.