Seal divulges secret to wide social media presence

Seal has opened up about why Instagram users may have recently noticed him viewing their videos.



Bemused users have posted hundreds of screenshots on Instagram and Twitter showing that the musician's verified handle has watched clips posted on their Stories page - despite them having had no interactions with the star.



In an interview with The New York Times, Seal confessed he has been spending time on the social media app and interacting with random users, but that he also has "a couple of great girls who do a lot of social media stuff for me," who look through the videos the singer may be interested in.



"Me looking at people's Stories, answering people or sending them a quick message, it's always coming from a place of love," the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker commented. "I'm not personally a fan of social media. However, there is one thing that it's great for, and that's for bringing people together. That is my M.O. (modus operandi) at the moment."



Seal's official social media team is attributed to Social Light, a branding and marketing agency based in Los Angeles. Two of the women working on his accounts are Sarah Olea and Malena Lloyd.



Olea, who claims to have added 24,000 followers to Seal's social media accounts, insisted that their client does interact with people online - but admitted he has had help in racking up huge numbers of views.



"Since we've been in quarantine, he's been responding to a lot of DMs and comments," she said. "He's inspired by it. We don't want to make it seem like it is all him and he just sits on his phone all day long, but we also want them to know that he is active."



Seal proclaimed he is very happy with the arrangement, as he believes it ultimately benefits his fans.



"When (my followers) see people in the public eye joining them in their conversations, and that I've taken the time to see them, that can go a long way. So if it makes them feel happy then I love that, then I'm happy, too," he added.