Lizzo: 'Critical comments prove I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing'

Lizzo doesn't mind when her name is used as an insult on social media platforms such as TikTok because it means she's "doing what I'm supposed to be doing".

The 32-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to admit she's frequently mentioned in comments on posts featuring curvier ladies - but she doesn't mind one bit.

"To the people who be putting my name in the comments, THANK YOU!" she stated. "(If people think of me) every time (they) see a big girl on this app loving on herself, (then I'm) out here doing what (I'm) supposed to be doing.

"'Letting you b**ches know that the next time you try to make fun of a woman for her body or her size, that b**ch we're out here and we don't give a f**k!"

Lizzo went on to insist that being compared to such women "is a compliment" because they're "putting themselves out there and being confident".

"And we're confident and we're bad b**ches and we're cover stars and, yeah, we get the motherf**kin' views, the likes, and the motherf**kin clicks because we IT (sic)!" the Good As Hell singer laughed. "So, thanks! And to all the big girls, I see you. Keep putting my name in the comments, h*."