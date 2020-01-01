Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish sign letter demanding police reform

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish have signed an open letter pushing for police reform in New York.

The musicians have joined Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Nas, and Demi Lovato, among others, who are calling for state officials to repeal 50-A, a law that shields police officers' personnel and disciplinary records from public view.

The plea comes as protests in the wake of George Floyd's death continue throughout the United States. Floyd, an African-American, died at the hands of police officers in Minnesota on 25 May.

"We mourn the killing of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his," the letter states. "We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence. An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately."

The letter, which was signed by over 300 artists and activists, will be sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.