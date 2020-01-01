The Pointer Sisters founder dead at 69

The Pointer Sisters star Bonnie Pointer has died, aged 69.

The Grammy-winning disco and R&B singer passed away on Monday morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.

"Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time," Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN. "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day. We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Bonnie founded the family group with younger sister June in 1969, and recorded five albums with her siblings before leaving in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career with hits like Heaven Must Have Sent You. The group went on to enjoy chart success without her, with singles such as Jump (For My Love).

She released three albums as a Motown Records artist and found love at the label, marrying executive Jeffrey Bowen. She filed for divorce in 2014 after they had been separated for 10 years.

Bonnie is the second Pointer sister to pass away - June Pointer lost her battle with cancer in 2006.