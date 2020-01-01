Lady Gaga handing over social media accounts to 'amplify' Black voices

Lady Gaga will be handing over control of her social media accounts to a number of organisations in order to help amplify marginalised voices.

The singer, who released her sixth studio album Chromatica last week, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the initiative, explaining she plans to use her platform to make a positive change in the world.

"Starting tomorrow, I'm giving over my Instagram account to each of the organisations I've recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices," the 34-year-old shared. "And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community."

Selena Gomez is also taking part in a similar initiative. Earlier this week, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker announced that she will be recruiting academics and activists to offer her fans and followers insights into the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the problems that have sparked major global protests in the past week.

"After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices," the star wrote. "Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us."

Following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May, protests have taken place worldwide, with activists calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.