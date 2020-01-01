Halsey denies ignoring 'her black side'

Halsey has hit back after being accused of failing to claim "her black side".

The 25-year-old singer has been extremely active during the Black Lives Matter protests following the tragic death of George Floyd, who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

And while she's been praised by the majority for her involvement in the protests, during which she offered medical help to those injured by the police, one person took to Twitter on Tuesday to accuse her of ignoring her own mixed-race heritage.

"Notice how @Halsey never claims her black side, but she 'supports.' Stop being ignorant. She's never claimed her Black side. This is why I will NEVER support her. On her post she says 'let black ppl speak,' not 'let our ppl speak.' Nah, f**k her (sic)," the person wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In response, Halsey, who has an African-American father, wrote: "Im white passing (mixed heritage but looks white). it's not my place to say 'we.' it's my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin colour. I've always been proud of who I am but it'd be an absolute disservice to say 'we' when I'm not susceptible to the same violence."

Speaking previously to Playboy magazine about her race, Halsey said: "I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. I'm a black woman. So it's been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.