Dr. Dre: 'George Floyd's death will lead to major change'

Rap mogul Dr. Dre believes George Floyd's death will lead to major talks between police officials and African-American civil rights leaders.

The former N.W.A. star was appalled to see footage of a white Minneapolis cop kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest over counterfeit money last week, with the 46-year-old later dying in hospital, but he is convinced the outrage linked to the video will lead to serious protest talks that he hopes will address police brutality concerns across the U.S.

"It felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, meaning black men," Dre told Lil Wayne on the rapper's Young Money Radio show. "And yeah, it's extremely painful; it's extremely painful because it keeps going on.

"It continues to go on and it's like, 'What can we do, or what do we need to do to make this thing stop? What is supposed to happen to make this thing stop? It has to stop...'

"Something is going to happen now, to at least put us in the area where we can start talking about a way to make this thing stop. I'm seeing white people out there protesting as well, which is a good thing."

Dre believes the next move will be to charge the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest with first-degree murder.

Derek Chauvin, the cop who kneeled on Floyd's neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been dismissed from the force.

"They were so brazen with it... in broad daylight, with cameras on (them)," the 55-year-old added. "He's got his knee on this guy's neck for that amount of time and he doesn't give a f**k; his hand is in his pocket. He may as well have been whistling...

"Any decent human being should see that and go, 'F**k this! Enough is enough.'"