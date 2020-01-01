Cardi B voices support for Minnesota looters following George Floyd death outcry

Cardi B has spoken out in support of looters targeting stores in Minnesota following the death of African-American man George Floyd on Monday night.

Footage from the incident released on Tuesday shows the 46-year-old being pinned to the ground while unarmed and unhandcuffed by a police officer who knelt on his neck and stopped him breathing during an arrest. Floyd later died in hospital, with the news outraging thousands of people online and leading to the dismissals of the cops involved.

And while Cardi told fans on Twitter that she "doesn't like this type of violence" in relation to looting undertaken by protesters in the city, the Bodak Yellow star conceded "it is what it is" and stressed the need for action against police brutality in the U.S.

"Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and no solutions! The people are left with no choice," she insisted.

Cardi previously spoke out about the incident, writing on social media: "Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots? It's tired! I'm tired! The country is tired!

"You don't put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE! And how America is really not the land of the free!"

Rapper Ice Cube has also publicly vented his frustrations over Floyd's death, as have celebrities including John Boyega, Ciara, and Janelle Monae.

FBI officials and Minnesota state authorities are investigating the incident, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz promising: "We will get answers and seek justice."