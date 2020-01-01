NEWS Lewis Capaldi celebrates an incredible year of album chart success by returning to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Lewis Capaldi celebrates the first anniversary of his debut album in style as Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The Scotsman’s debut collection scores a tenth non-consecutive week at the summit, while the record has yet to exit the Top 10 since its release this time last year – only dipping as low as Number 7 in November 2019.



More of Lewis’ incredible chart feats so far include:



The UK’s Official biggest album and single (Someone You Loved) of 2019.

Currently the UK’s Official biggest album of 2020.

Divinely… is one of only 20 albums in UK chart history that have logged 52 consecutive weeks (one year) or more in the Official Albums Chart Top 10.

The album is BRIT Certified 3x Platinum for chart sales over 900,000.

The album has spawned five Top 10 singles, including 2 Number 1s.

Someone You Loved has spent more weeks in the Top 10 than any song ever by a British act.



Meanwhile, six new releases feature in this week’s Official Albums Chart Top 40, led by US rapper Future, who scores a new personal best at with his eighth album High Off Life at Number 5. Close behind is Chicago rapper/singer Polo G, who takes out his first UK albums chart appearance with The Goat at Number 6.



Rounding off this week’s Top 10 are British punk duo Sleaford Mods, who enter at Number 10 with their retrospective All That Glue. It’s the fourth Top 40 and second Top 10 album from the band, who discussed the collection and their success so far on the latest episode of The Record Club, our new livestream series in association with Record Store Day and National Album Day. All That Glue is this week’s best-seller on vinyl.



Further down, Americana group Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit land at Number 18 with their seventh studio album Reunions, and gothic metal band Paradise Lost secure their first UK Top 40 album since June 1995, entering at Number 32 with Obsidian.



Finally, Charli XCX’s new album How I’m Feeling Now – recorded entirely at her home in lockdown – is new at Number 33, earning the star her third Top 40 collection.