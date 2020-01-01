Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross expecting baby boy

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

In a gender reveal video shared by the singer-songwriter on Instagram on Thursday, she and her husband could be seen cutting into a blue and pink cake with the help of their four-year-old daughter Jagger and Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx, from her marriage to Pete Wentz.

In the clip, all four family members hold onto the knife as they cut into the cake, which then breaks apart to reveal blue sprinkles.

Ecstatic to be expecting another boy, Ashlee then grins and gives her daughter, who looks slightly bemused by the whole situation, a hug.

The 35-year-old captioned the video with a series of blue heart emojis.

Evan shared the same video on his own Instagram page, and wrote alongside it: "SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY. as u can tell Jagger wanted a sis (crying laughing emoji)."

The gender reveal comes just weeks after Ashlee and Evan announced their family was growing once again, as they shared a selfie holding up a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Ashlee wrote beside her snap.

Singer/actor Evan, whose mother is superstar Diana Ross, added on his page, "The fam is growing. Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition."

The couple wed in 2014.