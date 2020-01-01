NEWS Stars line-up for Feed The Front Line benefit Newsdesk Share with :





Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill,Tim McGraw, and Avril Lavigne are to front an upcoming day-long online benefit to raise funds for a Nashville, Tennessee-area charity feeding frontline workers and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



Feed the Front Line Live, which McGraw and Hill co-founded in March, will take place next week, and also feature performances and appearances from Sheryl Crow, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, and Rita Wilson, who battled COVID-19 earlier this spring in Australia.



The livestream will air during the three traditional meal times - breakfast (10am ET), lunch (2pm ET) and dinner (8pm ET) - with different artists appearing in each segment.



Fans can tune in via CMT's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cmt/) and donate at FTFL.org. Proceeds will help pay staff at participating restaurants to cook meals, which are then delivered, free of charge, to area workers and others in need.



"Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music's biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," Tim and Faith's daughter Maggie McGraw, the FTFL Nashville chapter's vice president, says. "We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country."



According to TasteofCountry, Feed the Front Line has raised more than $750,000 (£613,000) and delivered almost 50,000 meals.