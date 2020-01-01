NEWS Billie Eilish postpones remaining tour dates Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish will postpone the remaining dates on her Where Do We Go? World Tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The 18-year-old singer kicked off her global trek in Miami, Florida earlier this year, but announced in March that she'd made the decision to reschedule numerous gigs due to the escalating health crisis.



And in a post on Instagram on Wednesday night, Billie explained that she's now had to delay the rest of her live commitments for 2020, including several U.K. arena shows scheduled for this summer.



"Unfortunately for everyone’s safety we have to postpone the rest of the shows this year," the Bad Guy star wrote.



"My team and I are working to reschedule everything and I promise I’ll let you know as soon as we can. Stay safe."

In a further post on her Twitter page, a representative stated that the decision had been made out of an "abundance of caution".



"All dates are proactively being rescheduled," they continued. "As soon as dates are finalised, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honoured accordingly. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home."