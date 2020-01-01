NEWS Ariana Grande won't be releasing an album during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande doesn't "feel comfortable" releasing an album during the coronavirus lockdown.



The 26-year-old singer sparked rumours she was gearing up to drop a new record after teaming up with Justin Bieber on tune Stuck with U. However, during an appearance on Zane Lowe's At Home series for Apple Music, Ariana insisted an upcoming album release isn't on the cards.



"I don't really feel comfortable putting anything out right now," she explained. "Because other than this, it's a really tricky time for all of that."



Ariana has taken a step back from the limelight in recent months, following a tough few years which saw the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her split from fiance Pete Davidson.



And speaking to Lowe, the Dangerous Woman star explained her departure from the public eye was entirely intentional.



"I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself," she said. "And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she's a diva.'



"I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. I do want to do interviews and share with people and not be afraid to be myself."